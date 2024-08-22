Political analyst Uzokwe Ndubuisi criticised Labour Party supporters for their forgetfulness over Governor Alex Otti’s history of shifting political allegiances

He highlighted Otti's previous moves between parties and questioned the silence of LP supporters during Otti's aggressive campaigning in Imo State

Ndubuisi also speculated on potential controversies if Otti campaigns in Edo State and showed overall anger

Political analyst Uzokwe Ndubuisi has strongly criticised supporters of the Labour Party (LP) in their reaction to a recent invitation by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon.

Benjamin Okezie Kalu, asking Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Political analyst slams LP supporters. Photo credit: X/Alexottiofr/Officialbenkalu

Source: Twitter

Ndubuisi expressed frustration with what he perceives as hypocrisy among LP supporters, who, according to him, have overlooked Otti’s history of changing political affiliations.

“Initially, I didn’t want to say anything regarding this matter. But I was pissed off by the fact that the Labour Party supporters were reeking of hypocrisy, forgetting that their beloved Otti had done the same barely a few months ago.”

He outlined Governor Otti’s political journey, noting that after unsuccessful attempts to become governor of Abia State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2015 and 2019, Otti joined the APC in 2020.

However, when he failed to secure the APC’s governorship ticket for the 2023 elections, Otti switched to the Labour Party, where he eventually won the governorship.

“Sometimes I wonder how people can ‘Not Remember’ because ‘Forgetting doesn’t even exist’ unless they suffer from selective amnesia,” he said.

Ndubuisi’s article questioned the silence of LP supporters during Otti’s aggressive campaigning in Imo State, contrasting it with their reaction to Kalu’s recent invitation.

He argued that while Otti was praised for his efforts to strengthen the LP, Kalu’s invitation was met with media attacks, which Ndubuisi believes were orchestrated by Otti’s team. “Nobody labelled him a monster. Nobody paid social media influencers to attack him,” Ndubuisi noted.

The analyst further questioned whether Otti would show the same commitment to the Labour Party if he were to campaign in Edo State, hinting at potential similar controversies.

“Let’s watch and see how he will campaign for his party if he will not assure his followers that LP will take over the government house of Edo state,” Ndubuisi speculated.

Otti stops pension for ex-Abia governors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Alex Otti has signed the Abia state governors and deputy governors Pension Repeal Bill of 2024 into law.

In a speech after assenting to the law in Nvosi on Thursday, March 21, Otti described the new law as part of the efforts made to promote good governance and stewardship in Abia state.

Source: Legit.ng