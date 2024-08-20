Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has sparked debate by advocating for an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor in Abia State for the 2027 election

Kalu's stance has received both support and criticism, with a statement defending his right to advocate for his party's interests

The debate also spotlighted Kalu's relationship with fellow lawmaker Obi Aguocha, who was criticized for failing to deliver meaningful results for his constituents

As Abia State gears up for the 2027 gubernatorial election, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has sparked significant debate with his recent assertion that an All Progressives Congress (APC) governor should take the helm in the state.

The deputy speaker said this in an interview on Sunday, August 18, where he expressed his commitment to bringing Abia into the national political mainstream.

Analyst speaks on disagreement between Deputy speaker of the House of Reps, Benjamin Kalu and Abia Reps member, Aguocha Photo credit:@OfficialBenKalu/Aguocha Obinna

Source: UGC

However, this stance has drawn both support and criticism from various political stakeholders, Vanguard reported.

Specifically, Obi Aguocha, a House of Representatives member representing the Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency in Abia State, criticised Kalu’s claim that Abia State would become an All Progressives Congress (APC) state by 2027, Daily Trust reported.

In this light, a statement, on Tuesday, August 20, came to Kalu’s defence, asserting that the Deputy Speaker has every right to advocate for his party’s interests in Abia.

It part reads:

“Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has always been bold, courageous, and consistent in his values.

“His desire to see Abia align with the APC’s broader national agenda is not only legitimate but also reflective of his commitment to the state’s development.”

It was emphasized that Kalu’s dedication to inclusivity and progress has been evident throughout his political career.

The statement continues:

“Kalu has never shied away from working hard to improve the lives of his constituents and the state as a whole. His track record speaks for itself."

Aguocha criticized amidst political tensions

The debate surrounding Kalu’s comments has also brought attention to his relationship with other political figures in Abia, particularly Obi Aguocha, a fellow member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency.

The statement was critical of Aguocha, describing him as an “incompetent fellow” who has struggled to make an impact since being elected.

It states:

“Since joining the National Assembly, he has failed to deliver any meaningful results for his constituents.

"In contrast, Kalu’s contributions to Bende Federal Constituency have been substantial, including significant human capital and infrastructural development.”

Court sacks PDP federal lawmaker

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a member of the House of Representatives, Simon Atigwe, representing Enugu State's Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, has been removed from office.

The National Election Petition Tribunal in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, made the ruling on Wednesday, August 14, declaring Labour Party candidate Dennis Agbo the winner of the February rerun election.

Source: Legit.ng