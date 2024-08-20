Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to relieve one of his cabinet members of his duty if he (Tinubu) hopes to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda

According to Ayodele, Nigeria deserves truly competent personalities are the helm of affairs

The cleric advised President Tinubu to immediately act to restore Nigeria’s sports glory and ensure that the country’s athletes are given the support and resources they need to succeed

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack John Enoh, the minister of sports development.

In a video shared recently on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Ayodele cited Team Nigeria's poor performance at the recent Olympics held in Paris, France.

Primate Elijah Ayodele has told President Bola Tinubu that a particular minister is not good enough. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Recall that against all expectations, Nigeria's 19th appearance at the Olympic games ended in a fiasco, failing to win a medal at Paris 2024 after 16 days of intense jostling for medals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The cleric said:

“The minister of sports, he (Tinubu) is supposed to remove him immediately. Remember that Nigeria invested about N12 billion in this year's Olympics. That money would have solved some economic problems.

“To be honest, they should remove the minister immediately and put a more reliable person there.”

Watch Primate Ayodele below:

A former federal lawmaker, Enoh represented the Cross River central senatorial district and served in the 8th senate (2015-2019) as chairman of the senate committee on finance.

He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until May 2017, when he decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and contested for the governorship of Cross River state, which he lost to Ben Ayade.

The 58-year-old was appointed minister of sports development by President Tinubu on August 16 2023, a position he has held till date.

Ayodele warns opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele prophesied that the PDP 'will die' if it decides to 'hand' Atiku Abubakar the presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

Ayodele spoke in a video shared on his known social media page.

Source: Legit.ng