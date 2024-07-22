The crisis rocking the Rivers state assembly has worsened following the move by pro-Wike lawmakers targeted against Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Interestingly, the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly stopped Fubara from spending the state's fund

In a strong move, the court in Abuja has rejected the bid sponsored by Wike lawmakers and refused to halt all expenditures by Governor Fubara

A Federal High Court, Abuja division, has refused to shut down all expenditures of Governor Siminalay Fubara of Rivers state pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit field by the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly.

Recall that on Monday, July 15, the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly seized Rivers' revenue account following the expiration of the 7-day deadline given to Governor Fubara to resubmit the 2024 budget.

This move by the lawmakers will prevent Governor Fubara from spending any money on behalf of the state.

Court refuses to stop Fubara from spending

But Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling declined to grant the prayers and ordered the plaintiffs to put all the defendants in the suit on notice, Daily Nigerian reported.

As reported by Channels TV, the judge granted another motion ex-parte by the plaintiffs to serve the 5th to 10th defendants with the originating process and other applications in the matter by substituted means.

He held:

“the leave is hereby granted to the plaintiffs/applicants, to serve the 5th to 10th defendants/respondents with the plaintiffs/applicants’ originating, and any other process (es) filed or issued in this suit by substituted means to wit: by publishing same in the Nation Newspapers.”

Justice Nwite thereby adjourned the matter until August 7 for hearing of the motion on notice.

Legit.ng understands that the lawmakers, led by Martin Amaewhule, in the Rivers assembly are key allies to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike, the former governor of Rivers state is at loggerheads with Fubara over the leadership of the state.

