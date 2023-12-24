A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, has revealed how the party will take over power from APGA

Okoye said Anambra state governor of APC extraction in 2025 is not just inevitable but indispensable

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okoye said the APC is ready to take over power from the APGA-led government of Soludo.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Awka, Anambra state - The Convener, Coalition Of South East APC Support Groups, Francis Chidozie Okoye, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over Anambra state from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) come 2025.

Okoye said the chances of the APC taking over Anambra state in 2025 are rising by the day.

Francis Okoye says the chances of APC taking over Anambra state is rising by the day. Photo Credit: Francis Okoye/Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said the APC is re-engineering and strategising to take over power from the underperforming APGA-led government of Governor Charles Soludo.

“In the last two months, the APC Anambra has witnessed a huge influx of great personalities into the party. The Senator representing Anambra South, Sen Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah with his teeming supporters and associates decamped to APC from the YPP, in October 2023. Also in November Sen Dr Lilian Uche Ekwunife and her supporters joined our fold in APC Anambra.

“We have many others: former lawmakers and even the Presidential Candidate of APGA in the 2023 Presidential Election Justice Peter Umeadi, Rtd And Former PDP National Publicity Secretary Chief Barr Olisa Metuh who are also part of us in APC Anambra today.

“So in terms of human capacity, we are growing in leaps and bounds in Anambra APC, re-engineering and strategising to take over power from the underperforming APGA-led government of Soludo.”

Okoye expressed confidence that APC Anambra is united and it Is the party to beat in the governorship election.

He explained that:

“Our party the APC has mapped out many strategies to win the Anambra 2025 Guber Election and we may not come to the media to showcase all of them. Be rest assured that we are repositing APC Anambra for good. Just recently about two weeks ago, all the major APC Anambra Stakeholders visited the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, where we paid homage to the national working committee of our party led by Dr Abdullahi Adamu.

Never in the history of APC Anambra, has party leaders, stakeholders and members alike ever united as witnessed currently and as terrified by the National Chairman himself. I was personally at that meeting and can tell you, APC is now the party to beat in Anambra State.”

The APC chieftain said the party is popular in Anambra contrary to what many people think. He added naysayers will prove wrong at the 2025 governorship election.

“To the onlookers and naysayers, APC may not be a popular party in Anambra, but wait till the next few months when we shall reel out some of our strategies to mobilise Ndi Anambra, then we shall know which party is more acceptable or not. ... Anambra Governor Of APC extraction is 2025 Is not just inevitable but a desideratum.”

