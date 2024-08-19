The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has concluded plans to take over Abia state from the Labour Party

Benjamin Kalu, the Reps deputy speaker, predicted that Alex Otti will be the last LP governor of Abia, adding that the APC victory in the next election is a done deal

However, Abia lawmaker, Obi Aguocha, has responded to Kalu's statement linking President Tinubu's contributions so far and revealed what will happen in 2027

Benjamin Kalu, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, said Governor Alex Otti of Abia state will be the last member of the (LP) to govern the southeast state.

House of Reps Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu spoke on the Labour Party's end in Abia state, noting that Otti will be the party's last governor. Photo credit: Alex C. Otti, Rep. Benjamin Okezie Kalu

Speaking during an interview on Spin FM, Kalu, who represents Bende federal constituency of Abia, disclosed that the next governor of the southeast state will be a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Punch, Kalu said a member of the APC should be the governor of Abia state, given “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s contribution” to the development of the state.

“This will be the last time that a labour governor will govern Abia state. I say it without mincing words. The next governor of Abia state will be APC governor,” Kalu said.

Kalu said despite his friendship with Otti, he has repeatedly told him that a member of the APC should be governor of Abia, The Nation reported.

However, Obi Aguocha, a member of the house of representatives, has responded to Kalu and noted that Otti, will be reelected as governor of Abia, in 2027, The Cable reported.

Nigerians react to APC planned take over of Abia state

Legit.ng captured a few reactions from the comment section on X.

@owoniyilb tweeted:

"Alex Otti will make him loose his seat.

"The game is on."

@MosesLucky6187 tweeted:

"He is not just saying it. Go and verify Otti is not longer LP party. He is already in APC. So MR KALU know what he saying . Ask Otti where he belong to."

APC plans to take over Anambra from APGA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Convener, Coalition Of South East APC Support Groups, Francis Chidozie Okoye, said the APC will take over Anambra state from APGA come 2025.

Okoye said the chances of the APC taking over Anambra state in 2025 are increasing by the day.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said the APC is re-engineering and strategising to take over power from the underperforming APGA-led government of Governor Charles Soludo.

