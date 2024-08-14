At the inaugural council of state meeting under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja, pressing national issues were addressed

Legit.ng gathered that seven ministers and the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, were invited to brief the council on roadmaps, prospects, and challenges of the Tinubu administration

Notably, Ribadu's remarks at the meeting dwelt on before, during and post 'End Bad Governance protests'

Aso Villa, Abuja - Dele Alake, the minister of solid minerals development, has said matters relating to the state of the nation were "discussed in a robust manner" during the council of state meeting held on Tuesday, August 13.

Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Tinubu presided over the council of state meeting with his predecessors, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, as well as governors of the 36 states in attendance.

Ex-Nigerian leaders, Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan, were in attendance on Tuesday, August 13, as President Tinubu chaired the council of state meeting.

Council of state grateful to Nigerians - Alake

Briefing newsmen about the details of the meeting, Alake disclosed that Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), "allayed everybody’s fears and spoke on the tightness of the security around the country.”

The Punch noted Alake's explanation.

The minister said:

“The national security adviser was on hand to present the security situation of the country, and he did inform the council of state about the pre-, during and post-events of the last protest which I do not call a protest.

“I call it a movement to effect a change of regime by force which was also resisted. The council thanked Nigerians at large for resisting an unconstitutional move.”

Speaking in the same vein, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governor of Kwara and The chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), said the council supported President Tinubu with prayers.

Arise News quoted AbdulRazaq as saying:

“We also wish him well and pray for God and guidance for him.”

Buhari, others pass vote of confidence on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the council of state members passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu.

The council expressed its trust in the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration as well as the "achievements" recorded by his government in the last one year, two months.

