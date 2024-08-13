The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has come under severe fire for attacking Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed

Dogara was described as a confused politician who has lost relevance and eagerly seeking relevance

Nasiru Hanga said Dogara's assertion that Governor Mohammed lobbied Tinubu to assist him in the tribunal is an indictment on the president

Bauchi state - The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has been described as a failed politician for attacking Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed over the PDP governor’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s policies.

Nasiru Hanga said Dogara is trying to launch himself back into the limelight after losing the election in his local government, at the state level and the national level owing to his miscalculations.

Hanga made these allegations in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 13.

“It is important for failed politicians like Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara who are trying to launch themselves back into the limelight after putting themselves in the Dundrum by their inept political miscalculations to base their criticisms on facts rather than resorting to unfounded allegations and personal attacks.”

He said Dogara's assertion that Governor Mohammed lobbied Tinubu to assist him in the tribunal is an indictment on the president.

He noted that the former Speaker is suggesting that Tinubu interferes in the court process.

According to the statement, Dogara is alleged to be a confused politician who has lost relevance and eagerly seeking relevance.

“Dogara is a drowning politician who is desperately seeking relevance as such will do anything to assuage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Hanga further stated that no amount of falsehoods can diminish the positive impact of Governor Mohammed’s administration.

Defending Mohammed’s comments on the policies of Tinubu’s administration, he said:

“Governor Bala Mohammed has not, at any point, sought to undermine the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The Governor's remarks on the current economic situation were made in the spirit of constructive criticism, a fundamental aspect of democratic governance. As a governor who genuinely cares for the welfare of his people, it is only natural that he expresses concern over the challenges facing the nation, particularly as they affect the citizens of Bauchi state.”

