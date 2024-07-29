President Bola Tinubu has issued a matching order on the controversies between the NNPC Limited and Dangote Refinery

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery and other upcoming refineries in Naira.

According to the presidency, this move aims to stabilize the pump price of refined fuel and the dollar-Naira exchange rate.

Tinubu orders sale of crude oil to Dangote Refinery in Naira

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) adopted this decision, which will use Dangote Refinery as a pilot.

Required cargoes of crude oil Dangote refinery need?

Dangote Refinery requires 15 cargoes of crude yearly, costing $13.5 billion, and NNPC has committed to supplying four.

The FEC approved offering 450,000 barrels meant for domestic consumption in Naira to Nigerian refineries, with Afreximbank facilitating the trade, eliminating the need for international letters of credit and saving the country from dollar payments.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a tweet on Monday, July 29.

Dangote vs Tinubu: What the presidency said

Onanuga's tweet reads in part:

"The FEC has approved that the 450,000 barrels meant for domestic consumption be offered in Naira to Nigerian refineries, using the Dangote refinery as the pilot. The exchange rate will be fixed for the duration of this transaction."

A recent disagreement has arisen between Dangote Refinery and the NNPC over the supply of crude oil. Dangote Refinery, which requires 15 cargoes of crude yearly, had requested NNPC to supply the crude in Naira, but NNPC had insisted on being paid in dollars. This led to a stalemate, with Dangote Refinery threatening to halt production if the issue was not resolved.

Atiku speaks on Dangote's controversies with NNPC

