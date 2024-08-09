Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Nigeria as being "on a keg of gunpowder" due to ongoing economic hardship

Abeokuta state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described the situation of Nigeria as a country 'sitting on a keg of gunpowder', following the spate of hardship in the country.

This was as he said that Nigeria will not make meaningful progress unless both leaders and citizens adopt what he referred to as “moral rearmament.”

Ex-President Obasanjo speaks on hardship in Nigeria Photo credit Leigh Vogel

Source: Getty Images

Obasanjo made these comments during a visit from six members of the House of Representatives at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

The legislators, who co-sponsor bills advocating for a single six-year presidential term, presidential rotation between the North and South, and governorship rotation among the three senatorial districts in each state, included Abdulmalik Danga (Kogi), Dr. Usman Midala (Borno), Matthew Nwogu (Imo), Peter Aniekwe (Anambra), Kama Nkemkanma (Ebonyi), and Ugochinyere Ikenga (Imo), T

He cautioned that the country is perilously close to a crisis that could erupt if decisive and bold actions are not taken to address its many issues.

Obasanjo characterized Nigeria's progress as a pattern of moving two steps forward, one step sideways, and four steps backwards, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“As I have previously cautioned, we must understand that we are on the brink of a crisis if we do not start taking the right actions.

"The demands of the youth are completely valid and deserve our attention. Why should they be deprived of what is rightfully theirs?

“They are experiencing frustration, hunger, anger, and unemployment, and their voices need to be acknowledged.”

Obasanjo announces support for hardship protests

He supported the demands of #EndBadGovernance protesters, urging the government to acknowledge the people's concerns and stop pretending that everything is fine.

Obasanjo expressed disappointment that subsequent administrations have not built upon the groundwork he laid, leading to considerable setbacks for the nation.

Obj: Nigeria must stop corruption before accepting 6-year single term

Speaking about the proposal to introduce a six-year single tenure for presidency, the former president said:

“Before focusing on changes like altering our system of government or instituting a single six-year term, we need to address our fundamental approach. We must reform our mindset and character.

“I wish that the subsequent administrations had built on the foundation we established, even if progress was slower than anticipated. Unfortunately, it seems that the structures we put in place are being dismantled."

Kano emir decries spate of hardship in Nigeria

