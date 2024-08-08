Protest in Nigeria August 2024 LIVE Updates Day 8: NLC Tables Demand In Fresh Statement
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
FCT, Abuja - The nationwide hardship/hunger protest — slated for Thursday, August 1 to Saturday, August 10, 2024 — continues today, Thursday, August 8.
Omoyele Sowore, a prominent activist believed to be one of the organisers of the ‘End Bad Governance’ demonstration in Nigeria, said on Wednesday, August 7, that its "grand finale" will be held on Saturday, August 10.
Follow all the updates and coverage here:
Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.
NLC demands reversal of alleged ill-conceived policies
The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded the reversal of policies that have allegedly led to the current economic crisis.
NLC urged the federal government to implement policies that prioritise the welfare of the people, create jobs, and ensure fair distribution of resources.
This was contained in a communique jointly issued by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero and the general secretary of the union, Emmanuel Ugboaja, on Wednesday night, August 7.
End Bad Governance: Protest leader confirms grand finale date
Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 Nigerian elections, said the 'End Bad Governance' protest will continue on Thursday, August 8.
In a social media post, the media entrepreneur said a special edition and grand finale of the protest will be held in several states on Saturday, August 10.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.