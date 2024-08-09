Just In: Obasanjo Meets Six Reps Members, Reason Emerges
- Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called for a home-grown democracy to get things done in the country
- Obasanjo made the call when playing host to six lawmakers who visited him on the constitutional move to have a six-year single-term presidency
- The former president said either the president spends six or eight years, what is important is having the right people at the helm of affairs to drive the country forward
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged six federal lawmakers to remain committed to their quest for a reformed Nigeria.
Obasanjo made the call while hosting the lawmakers, led by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Friday, August 9.
The Tribune reported that the former President emphasized the need for a "moral rearmament" to overcome Nigeria's socio-economic challenges. He noted that the country cannot move forward without changes in governance.
Obasanjo praised the lawmakers' calls for a single term of office for the President, one-day nationwide elections, and power rotation between the North and South. However, he insisted that these changes can only work if upright leaders emerge.
The former president emphasized that Nigeria's progress depends on having upright individuals and good role models in positions of power.
What Nigeria needs for its democracy
He noted that the number of terms spent in office will only matter if the right people are in leadership roles. Obasanjo called for a rethink of democracy and the adoption of a home-grown African system that works through consensus.
He emphasized that Nigeria's main problem is its own mentality and that addressing this issue is crucial for progress.
His statement reads in part:
“In the African system, we typically work through consensus. We need to join hands to make things work. If we get it right, whether we have a single six-year term presidency or two four-year terms, we need to work on our mentality."
Hunger protest: Obasanjo sends message to Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasanjo called on President Bola Tinubu, to heed the demands of protesting youths.
The former president made the call when six members of the national assembly paid a courtesy visit to his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.
Obasanjo then urged President Tinubu to listen to the youths' demands, adding that their demands were legitimate.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844