Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called for a home-grown democracy to get things done in the country

Obasanjo made the call when playing host to six lawmakers who visited him on the constitutional move to have a six-year single-term presidency

The former president said either the president spends six or eight years, what is important is having the right people at the helm of affairs to drive the country forward

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged six federal lawmakers to remain committed to their quest for a reformed Nigeria.

Obasanjo made the call while hosting the lawmakers, led by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Friday, August 9.

The Tribune reported that the former President emphasized the need for a "moral rearmament" to overcome Nigeria's socio-economic challenges. He noted that the country cannot move forward without changes in governance.

Obasanjo praised the lawmakers' calls for a single term of office for the President, one-day nationwide elections, and power rotation between the North and South. However, he insisted that these changes can only work if upright leaders emerge.

The former president emphasized that Nigeria's progress depends on having upright individuals and good role models in positions of power.

What Nigeria needs for its democracy

He noted that the number of terms spent in office will only matter if the right people are in leadership roles. Obasanjo called for a rethink of democracy and the adoption of a home-grown African system that works through consensus.

He emphasized that Nigeria's main problem is its own mentality and that addressing this issue is crucial for progress.

His statement reads in part:

“In the African system, we typically work through consensus. We need to join hands to make things work. If we get it right, whether we have a single six-year term presidency or two four-year terms, we need to work on our mentality."

