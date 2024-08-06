The call for Senate President, Godswill Akpabio's resignation heightened in the polity following his comment on hunger protests

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani explained that Akpabio can either be impeached or suspended and this can be achieved by a coordinated efforts of senators in the 10th Assembly

Sani's clarification got many talking as some Nigerians wondered if Akpabio is untouchable and a few noted that the coup is a failed attempt

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the call for the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to resign after his infamous comment that he and others in the government would be “eating” while Nigerians protest.

Shehu Sani speaks out as Nigerians call for Akpabio's removal as Senate President. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Senator Shehu Sani

Legit.ng reported earlier that Akpabio mocked those planning to protest against economic hardship in Nigeria.

Akpabio said those interested in protesting can go ahead, but he will be "eating" while they do so.

The Senate president made this comment at an event organized by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Rivers state on Tuesday, July 30.

In a swift reaction to the development, Amnesty International Nigeria, on Thursday, August 1, berated Akpabio for the comment, which it described as “insensitive and reckless,” PremiumTimes reported.

Also, during the first day of the nationwide protest against economic hardship in Nigeria, the hashtag #AkpabioMustGo trended throughout the whole on X.

#AkpabioMustGo: Shehu Sani explains impeachment process

Speaking on the development, former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, explained the process required for Akpabio's removal.

Sani clarified that the removal of Senate President Akpabio would require a coordinated effort from Senators, or alternatively, Akpabio might face suspension until the next election.

Sani made this disclosure in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, August 6.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted:

"Removing Akpabio is only possible if a Senator consults his colleagues and gets enough numbers to initiate an impeachment; If the plot fails, the Senator may go on suspension till the next election. That is it."

Akpabio's removal: Nigerians react to Sani's explanation

@SuperSlimEli tweeted:

"With great risk comes great reward. I wish you were still there, I know you will do it."

@ShehuSani reacted:

"By the time you discuss with one Senator,before you reach home,he has called Akpabio and tell am say you wan remove am. Then you go be on your own."

@RitableP tweeted:

"Do you think you can play Akpabio?

"Tinubu is learning from where Akpabio is."

@AdloveGlobal tweeted:

"It's like a failed coup."

@Farouq__SG tweeted:

"It's only Yari that can make the move."

Tinubu begs youths to shelve protest

In a related story, Tinubu asked youths who planned to embark on nationwide protests against hunger and hardship to reconsider the idea.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after a meeting with the president on Tuesday, July 23.

Idris cited President Tinubu as saying that measures are already ongoing to address the challenges and all their concerns.

