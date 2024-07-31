The OPC has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure dialogue with organisers of the hunger protest across the country

Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, the president of the socio-cultural group, made the call in a statement on Tuesday, July 30, while commenting on the planned nationwide hunger protest scheduled to be held between August 1 and 10.

According to Tribune, Afolabi, in the statement, demanded the opening of land borders across the southern region, bringing back the refineries and cutting the cost of governance. The group advised on the avoidance of Kenya-like protests, adding that dialogue is the best option.

The OPC urged the president to open land borders in the Southern part of the country to import food items and reduce prices. The organization cautioned protesters to embrace dialogue and avoid violence.

The OPC called on President Tinubu to issue an Executive Order opening up borders in the South-West and South-South to allow for the rapid inflow of food.

According to the group, high food prices can lead to anger and unrest, and the government must take action to address this issue. The OPC then urged the government to fix the nation's refineries to produce domestic fuel and solve the problem of inadequate and expensive petroleum products.

The organization questioned why the maintenance of refineries has been an impossible task since 1999. The OPC called for the identification and apprehension of cabals making life difficult for common Nigerians.

"If one man, Aliko Dangote, can build a refinery in less than 10 years, how can ordinary maintenance of four full-fledged and functional refineries become impossible since 1999, when civilians took over power? What is the mystery?"

The OPC further emphasized the need for a reduction in the cost of governance, urging politicians to adopt austerity measures in line with the current economic realities.

Additionally, the organization appealed to the police to ensure that the protest was not hijacked by hoodlums who may exploit the situation for looting and chaos.

The OPC also cautioned against allowing the protest to escalate into uncontrollable violence, referencing the example of Kenya, where demonstrations spiralled out of control, resulting in bloodshed and widespread destruction of property.

