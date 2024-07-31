Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has mocked the organizers of the planned nationwide hunger protests

The Senate president at an NDDC event on Tuesday, July 30, said he was not interested in any change of government, and those who want to protest can go ahead

Akpabio then expressed the readiness of his National Assembly-led leadership to address oil spillage in the Niger Delta region

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has mocked those planning to protest against economic hardship in Nigeria. Akpabio said those interested in protesting can go ahead, but he will be "eating" while they do so.

The Senate president made this comment at an event organized by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Rivers state on Tuesday, July 30.

According to Daily Trust, his comment reads in part:

“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be there eating — I must thank the Niger Delta”.

When is the hunger protest in Nigeria?

The planned protest is scheduled from August 1 to August 10. The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, met with some of the organizers and appealed to them to hold a virtual protest, but they refused.

Akpabio stated that he is not interested in "regime change" and instead wants to work with the current government. He acknowledged the impact of economic hardship but believes it will be short-lived.

Akpabio speaks on Niger Delta challenges

Akpabio also acknowledged the environmental damage caused by oil and gas activities in the Niger Delta region. He assured that the National Assembly is ready to help with legislation to address oil spillage and environmental pollution.

The National Assembly has scheduled an emergency session for the eve of the protest, indicating that it is taking the situation seriously.

