Tinubu addressed Nigerians in a live broadcast on August 4, acknowledging their grievances and outlining plans to address them as the #EndBadGovernance protest enters its fourth day

Nigerians reacted to the speech on social media, with some expressing support and patience, while others criticised the president for allegedly failing to address fundamental issues

The reactions were mixed, with some calling for an end to the protests and others demanding more concrete actions to alleviate hunger and address unpaid stipends

State House, Abuja—As the #EndBadGovernance protest enters Day 4, President Bola Tinubu addressed Nigerians in a live broadcast on Sunday, August 4.

The Nigerian leader acknowledged the grievances of Nigerians and outlined his administration's plans to address them.

Mixed reactions have trailed President Tinubu's speech addressing the EndBadGovernance protesters on Sunday, August 4. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Here is how some Nigerians reacted to the president's speech:

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri, @renoomokri, said on X:

"I FULLY support the removal of fuel subsidy by President Tinubu. That policy was in our manifesto as the Peoples Democratic Party. As a confidante to then-President Jonathan, I also advised the removal of subsidy as far back as 2012."

Pst Okezie, @Onsogbu, said:

"Let us be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and his administration because if you listen to all he said here, you'll understand that he has always had the interest of NIGERIANS at heart. My family and I are patiently waiting and rooting for you."

David Offor, @DavidsOffor, said:

"It is time to end the protest by peace or the other way round. The President has addressed the nation, it can't get higher than that, anyone still on the streets is doing so out of Political reasons. It is time to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the benefit of doubt to fix up!!

"The security agencies should ensure that by tomorrow, Nigerians can go back to normal way of living. We can't allow ANARCHY o."

DGov, @omoluabi1sq, said:

"It is very sad President Bola Ahmed Tinubu still failed to address the fundamental issues that have further put pressure on the economy and eroded people disposable income. Direct impact policies that could alleviate hunger were avoided. Sadly, the speech is below par."

Ahmad Murtadoh, @Murtadohadewale, said:

"What about the suspended National Social Investment Programs? What is the hope of Npower beneficiary who are owe 9month stipends."

LaGoS LaWyeR, @omodolapoyusuff, said:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's speech today shows how highly the government is insensitive to the cries of the people.

"People whom he claims he represents have no testimony of the achievement listed. It is totally the opposite of what Nigerians experience of his administration."

