A group has raised the alarm over plots by some senators in the 10th Assembly to remove Godswill Akpabio as Senate President

The Renaissance Group, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mohammed Jamiu, called on the DSS to investigate the alleged coordinated plot against Akpabio

The group alleged that the conspiracy orchestrated on social media campaigns under the trending hashtag #AkpabioMustGo, is a move by some powerful forces to undermine Akpabio's credibility

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

In a dramatic twist, the Renaissance Group has called on the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate what they describe as a coordinated plot to blackmail Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Group alleged plot by some senators to remove Godswill Akpabio as Senate President. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Group reacts as plot to remove Senate President Akpabio thickens

In a statement released by the group and signed by spokesperson Mohammed Jamiu, they alleged that a faction of senators, in collaboration with certain external forces, is actively working to undermine Akpabio’s credibility and tarnish his well-earned reputation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 6, the group claimed that the conspiracy includes orchestrating social media campaigns under the trending hashtag #AkpabioMustGo.

Jamiu, in the statement expressed deep concern over the implications of such actions, asserting that the plots are part of a larger agenda to destabilize the nation.

“We are aware of the identities of the senators and former governors who are funding this attempt to blackmail the Senate President,” Jamiu stated.

“We will not hesitate to reveal their names publicly if these malicious activities do not cease immediately.”

The group urged those behind the campaign to reconsider their actions. They added that the office of the Senate President is a position of national significance, meant to serve all Nigerians, rather than being confined to any specific region.

Speaking further, the Renaissance Group commended Godswill Akpabio for his leadership qualities, expressing confidence in his capacity to stabilize the 10th National Assembly amidst the ongoing turbulence.

How Akpabio can be removed as Senate President

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the call for the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to resign after his infamous comment that he and others in the government would be “eating” while Nigerians protest.

Sani clarified that the removal of Senate President Akpabio would require a coordinated effort from Senators, or alternatively, Akpabio might face suspension until the next election.

Source: Legit.ng