Chukwu Ofili-Ajumogobia was reportedly killed by one of the domestic workers she employed a week before her tragic murder

A police source disclosed this to the press and noted that the house help confessed during interrogation as the Lagos state police command disclosed that the investigation is ongoing

Legit.ng reported that the late Aribemchukwu was killed in her room and her body was dragged outside the gate of her residence in Lagos state

One of the domestic workers of Aribemchukwu, the slain daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, has confessed to participating in the murder of her boss.

A police source made this disclosure on Friday, August 2.

Legit.ng reported that the deceased, Chuchu, was reportedly killed in her Parkview Estate residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state in the wee hours of Wednesday, July 31.

House help admits killing of Aribemchukwu

But on Friday, a police source who pleaded anonymity, said the house help confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The source also clarified that the deceased was murdered inside her room, and her body was thereafter dragged from the spot outside the gate where it was dumped, The Punch reported.

Speaking further, source added that the suspects attempted to clean up the blood stains but missed some spots because the act was perpetrated at night, ThisDay reported.

The source also confirmed that the three domestic workers were employed at the same time a week before the incident.

“The house help did not deny what happened. She said, ‘We do am, na we do am’, during an interrogation and everything she said tallied with the evidence on the ground,” the police source disclosed.

Until her death, the late Aribemchukwu was a doctor and had recently married.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state police public relations officer, said investigations were ongoing and updates would be provided as new developments emerge.

