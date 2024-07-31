Chukwu Ofili-Ajumogobia, the daughter of Soboma and Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, has been reported dead

Reports making the rounds on Wednesday morning disclosed that the medical professional was allegedly killed in her Lagos apartment

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state police spokesperson, confirmed that she was found dead under suspicious circumstances and three domestic staff have been arrested

An emerging report has it that Aribemchukwu, the daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, is dead.

The deceased, popularly referred to as Chuchu, was reportedly killed in her Parkview Estate residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State in the wee hours of Wednesday, July 31.

How Chukwu Ofili-Ajumogobia was killed

Chukwu’s father, Soboma Ajumogobia, is the younger brother of Odein Ajumogobia, a former Minister of State for Petroleum and later a former Minister of Foreign Affairs.

As reported by The Punch, a family source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that Chuchu was killed last night, and her body was discovered this morning outside the gate of her residence.

As reported by Vanguard, the family source added that the newly employed domestic staff, who had been with the family for less than a month, are suspected to have staged the scene to make it appear as though Aribemchukwu was outside the house when the incident occurred.

Evidence suggests an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and within the compound, pointing to a different narrative, the source noted.

“It would appear that new household staff might have been responsible and tried to stage as if she was outside when it happened.

“There are signs of an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and in the compound. This was indeed the handiwork, and we observe that they were newly employed less than a month, and she was alone in the house with them.

“We all need to be super careful. Especially with new hire,” he added.

Aribemchukwu's death: Police arrest 3 suspect

Reacting, the Lagos state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that three domestic staff have been arrested in connection with Aribemchukwu's death.

“Three domestic staff have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, which has since taken over the investigation. Aribemchukwu, daughter of Justice Offili-Ajumogobia, was found lifeless this morning at about 6:45 am at the entrance of her parents’ house on Bembe Street in Parkview Estate, Lagos,” Hundeyin disclosed.

