A final-year female student has reportedly killed herself at the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki

The deceased, Favour Ugwuka, was found dead in her hostel at the Ishieke Campus of the state-owned university

The mother of the deceased blamed her lecturer, Dr Enyi for making her daughter take her own life

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - A final-year student of the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, identified as Favour Ugwuka has been found dead in her hostel.

The tragic incident happened at the Ishieke Campus of the university in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The deceased, a final-year student in the Department of English allegedly killed herself over inability to pass a course.

As reported by The Punch, the lecturer who took her the course had vowed she would never pass.

In a viral video, the mother of the deceased blamed the lecturer for making her daughter take her own life.

“Dr Enyi said he is the best, that nobody can teach like him. He should come and carry my daughter.”

The deceased classmate, Rex Nwome, said Favour had been failing the particular course repeatedly.

Nwoke added that Dr Enyi did vow never to allow Favour to graduate from the department.

“You could imagine where she later passed all the courses except that lecturer’s that, she had to pay another extra year tuition fee to rewrite.

“Unfortunately the man failed her again. What resulted in this intense depression is the latest NYSC names that were recently shortlisted, and her name wasn’t there.”

Police react as Ebonyi varsity student kills self

The state police spokesman, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the tragic incident, adding that the case was reported to the headquarters.

