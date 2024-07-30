Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South, has rejected the new office allocated to him at the National Assembly

Ndume, who was recently sacked as the chief whip of the Senate, said the new office did not reflect his seniority and high-ranking

The APC removed the Borno senator as the Senate chief whip following hi criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration and asked him to join another party

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, has declined the new office assigned to him by the Senate Services Committee.

In a letter to the Committee Chairman on Tuesday, July 30, Ndume expressed that the allocated office does not reflect his seniority and high-ranking status in the Senate.

The letter, signed by his Chief Confidential Secretary, Yati Shuaibu Gawu, stated:

"Senator Ndume has rejected office number 3.10 due to the traditional allocation of offices based on seniority. As the most senior Senator after Senator Ahmad Lawan, he will only accept an office on the fourth floor."

Why Ndume was removed as Senate chief whip?

This development comes after Ndume was recently removed as Chief Whip of the Senate due to his criticisms of the President Bola Tinubu-led government, prompting the allocation of a new office.

Weeks after his removal as the chief whip, Senate President Godswill Akpabio offered the Borno-born senator the position of the Senate Committee on Tourism chairman, but Ndume rejected the new offer, adding that he knew nothing about the position being granted to him.

Ndume's removal as the Senate chief whip followed his criticism that President Bola Tinubu had been caged after he made several attempts to meet and discuss national issues with him.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wrote to the senate leadership and demanded for the removal of Ndume as the chief whip and subsequently appointed Tahir Munguno, another senator from Borno state, as his replacement.

