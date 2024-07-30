Former House of Representatives member from Delta state, Joan Mrakpor, has been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen

Mrakpor's abduction reportedly happened during her church programme amid heavy gunshots that scared other members away

The police have confirmed the abduction, adding that one officer was shot dead while the assailants were being trailed

Joan Mrakpor, a top politician and former Commissioner for Higher Education in Delta State, has been abducted by unknown persons.

The abduction occurred inside her church during a service in Asaba, the Delta State capital city.

Gunmen kidnap former House of Reps member in Delta Photo Credit: @state_capital

Source: Twitter

Who is Joan Mrakpor?

Mrakpor is a former lawmaker who represented the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency, Delta State, at the House of Representatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An eyewitness reported commotion and heavy gun shooting, leading to a chaotic scene where one aide was shot dead, and security personnel was left unconscious.

The eyewitness' statement reads in part:

“We all ran due to the heavy gun shooting. It just happened about a few minutes ago, one aide shot dead and a security personnel unconscious now.”

Police confirm abduction of former Reps member

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the abduction and casualty, with the Police Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, stating that one police officer was lost in the attack.

The Police Command is currently on the trail of the abductors and will provide more details of the incident in due course.

Mrapkpor, also known as 'Ada Anioma', is a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, and her abduction has caused concern among the community.

There is apprehension among the people of her community and the church in particular. There have been reports of unknown gunmen in the southeast and South-South recently, the region where Delta state actually fell under.

Source: Legit.ng