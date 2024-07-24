The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is giving the planned nationwide hunger protest some attention

The SGF, George Akume, the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu and over 40 ministers in the Tinubu's cabinet are meeting behind closed over the matter

President Tinubu had earlier urged youths in the country to shelve their hunger and hardship protests against his administration

State House, Abuja - The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and ministers are currently having an emergency meeting over the planned protests over hunger and economic hardship.

The emergency meeting has over 40 ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet in attendance on Wednesday, July 24.

The nationwide protest is scheduled to commence on August 1. Photo credit: George Akume/Nuhu Ribadu

The nationwide hunger and hardship protest is scheduled to commence on August 1.

As reported by The Nation, Nyesom Wike (FCT), Yusuf Tuggar (Foreign Affairs), Zephaniah Jisalo (Special Duties), Tahir Mamman (Education), and Abubakar Bagudu (Budget and Planning).

Others are Wale Edun (Finance), Mohammed Idris (Information), Bello Matawalle (Defence), David Umahi (Works) amongst others, Channels Television reports.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu urged the youths to shelve their hunger and hardship protests against his administration.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said measures were already ongoing to address the challenges and all their concerns.

Tinubu asked the youths to await his government’s response to all their concerns and complaints.

Legit.ng also reported that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore said Nigerians and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government should count them out of the planned nationwide protests.

The national president of the association, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, said Miyetti Allah prefers peaceful dialogue over mass protest.

Obi accused of masterminding protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, were accused of sponsoring the planned nationwide protest.

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga said Obi's supporters are angered that their candidate lost to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He listed other sponsors, including renowned political economist Pat Utomi and former Lagos governorship candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Source: Legit.ng