Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the announcement on Saturday, July 13, at the Pa Oruta Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki during the Grand Finale of the APC Local Government election campaign.

Ex-senate president, Anyim shaking hands with APC chairman, Ganduje

Source: Twitter

Anyim and several notable figures from other political parties—including former State and National Assembly members, former Labour Party governorship candidate Edwin Nkwegu, and Senator Obinna Ọgba—joined the APC. Thousands of their supporters also accompanied them.

The new members were welcomed by the Party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, Minister of Works David Umahi, State Chairman Stanley Meghan, and other top party officials.

Umahi speaks on Anyim's decision

Minister of Works David Umahi praised Anyim for supporting the APC during the 2023 elections, stating that it was fitting for him to join the party formally, Vanguard reported.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support during Umahi’s legal challenges after joining the party.

The Nation reported that the Minister reflected on the challenges and criticisms he faced when deciding to join the APC but expressed gratitude that the party is now highly regarded in the state and the Southeast.

He emphasized the president’s commitment to the development of the Southeast and the importance of regional support for the administration’s success.

He highlighted that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road will include a route through Ebonyi and mentioned ongoing work on other major roads in the region.

The Minister called on the two governors and other party leaders to intensify efforts to bring all regional stakeholders into the party, ensuring the Southeast takes its rightful place in national politics.

Governor Uzodinma commented that the recent Supreme Court ruling will strengthen democracy in Nigeria and urged youths to avoid protests against President Tinubu’s government.

Anyim: APC under one political family

Anyim assured the National Chairman that Ebonyi State has consistently been united under one political family.

He noted that the people are committed to consolidating the state under a single political family in recognition of Governor Francis Nwifuru’s performance and efforts in unifying various groups.

APC chieftain Doguwa leaves APC for PDP

In a related development, Senator Masaud Doguwa, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reported that Doguwa made the announcement in a statement released to the media on Friday, July 12.

