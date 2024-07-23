Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, criticized the proposed nationwide protest, describing it as politically motivated

During an inspection of the Apo-Karshi road in Abuja, Wike urged Nigerians to be patient, emphasizing that many people expect instant results

He assured the public that President Bola Tinubu's administration is working diligently to deliver the benefits of democracy quickly

Abuja, FCT—On Tuesday, July 23, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposed nationwide protest.

Wike made these comments while inspecting the Apo-Karshi road in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Reports indicate that various groups in Nigeria are organizing a nationwide protest from August 1 to 10 to voice their concerns over the increasing cost of living and economic hardships in the country, TheCable reported.

The planned nationwide protests against hunger and hardship are scheduled for August 1, 2024.

Wike characterized the protest, scheduled for August, as politically motivated.

Why Nigerians must be patient - Wike

The FCT Minister urged Nigerians to be patient, noting that many people expect instant results, as reported by The Nation.

He assured the public that President Bola Tinubu's administration is working diligently to deliver the benefits of democracy as swiftly as possible.

Wike highlighted that since Tinubu took office, Nigerians have observed positive changes in governance.

He said:

“You can see that the planned protest is political and nothing more. We need to be patient with this government.”

NOA kicks against protest

Interestingly, the National Orientation Agency disclosed that it has “successfully” identified the sponsors of the proposed nationwide protest and likely flashpoints where it may occur.

Odenyi cited Lanre Issa-Onilu, the agency's director-general (DG), who claimed that the protest organizers aim to "portray Nigeria as an unstable nation to the international community."

Miyetti Allah rejects planned hardship protests

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore had dissociated itself from the planned nationwide hardship protest against hunger in the country.

Bodejo also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Livestock Development and advocating peaceful dialogue and constructive engagement with the authorities over mass protests.

