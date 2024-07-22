An NNPP lawmaker in the Kano state House of Assembly, Abdul-Majid Umar, has alleged that some mob attacked him at an event attended by the deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero

Umar disclosed that he was rescued by the deposed Emir and the police when he noticed that he was the only government official at the event

The spokesperson to the deposed Emir, Khalid Adamu, denied the claim that it was the entourage of Bayero who attacked the lawmakers, adding that they were unarmed at the event

Kano - A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdul-Majid Umar, was attacked by a mob on Saturday, July 20, at an event attended by the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The event was the annual closing prayer for peace and stability in Kano, organized by Tijjaniyya Muslim leaders.

Why NNPP lawmaker in Kano was attacked

Umar, a lawmaker from the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), was accused of supporting the bill to dethrone the emir Bayero and reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The mob attacked Umar soon after he left the venue, injuring him before he escaped into a police patrol vehicle.

According to the lawmaker, thousands of supporters of the deposed emir attacked him, accusing him of repealing the emirate council law that led to the emir's dethronement.

Umar said he left the venue when he noticed it was not secure and was rescued by the police.

How Bayero, police intervened for NNPP lawmaker

The deposed emir, Ado-Bayero, and the police intervened to stop the attack, with Ado-Bayero himself physically preventing one of his guards from hitting Umar. Two of Umar's supporters were injured during the attack.

A media aide to the deposed emir, Khalid Adamu, denied that the attackers were part of the emir's entourage, claiming they were unarmed.

The Kano emirate crisis began after lawmakers repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019, which led to the creation of four new emirates and the dethronement of Ado-Bayero.

