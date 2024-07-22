Federal Capital Territory Police have arrested Hashiru Baku, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Brigadier General Harold Udokwere

On June 24, 2024, the police had already arrested Ibrahim Rabiu, Nafiu Jamil, Aliyu Abdullahi, and Mohammed Nuhu in connection with the case.

FCT Commissioner of Police Bennett Igweh announced on July 22 that Baku, an escapee from Kuje Correctional Centre, was arrested in Kano while attempting to flee the country

Kano, Kano state - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command operatives have apprehended Hashiru Baku, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of the late Brigadier General Harold Udokwere.

General Udokwere, who served as the National Chairman of Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, was killed by armed robbers who raided his home on June 22, 2024, and stole his firearm.

On June 24, 2024, the police had previously arrested and paraded Ibrahim Rabiu, Nafiu Jamil, Aliyu Abdullahi, and Mohammed Nuhu in connection with the case, as reported by The Punch.

During a press conference on Monday, July 22, FCT Commissioner of Police Bennett Igweh revealed that Baku was apprehended in Kano State while attempting to flee the country.

Igweh said the suspect was an escapee from the Kuje Correctional Centre, Leadership reported.

He said:

“I did show you the four killers, kidnappers, and robbers that went and killed Brigadier-General Uwe Harrod, retired. Today, I will show you the organiser of the killing and the robbery.

“As well as we have recovered the general’s gun that was with him. We have recovered the wristwatch of the general and the wife’s jewellery which they stole from the general’s house.

“The organiser is here and we have arrested him. He is the organiser. He was in prison and during the Kuje Correctional Centre attack, he escaped.”

“Instead of him to repent, he continued with more audacity. We arrested him in Kano where he was trying to exit the country.

“We recovered these drugs in his residence. So, that’s what they take and they will continue to be high.”

