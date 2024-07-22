A pro-democracy group, Movement For Democracy, has made a serious allegation against Philip Shaibu, and the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo in Edo state

Benin City, Edo state - The reinstated Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, have been blamed for the death of police inspector, Onu Ako.

Legit.ng recalls that the police officer was killed during violence at the Benin Airport shortly after Shaibu and Okpebholo arrived in the state on Thursday, July 18.

The group said the death of this dedicated officer was entirely avoidable Photo credit: Philip Shaibu/Journalist KC

A pro-democracy group, Movement For Democracy, said the death of the police officer was a direct consequence of the political misconduct of Okpebholo.

The convener of the movement, Osaze Samuel, said this in a statement made issued in Abuja and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 22.

Osaze condoled with the family and friends of the police officer who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

''This loss, a direct consequence of the political misconduct of APC candidate Monday Okpebholo, is a testament to the grave consequences of political recklessness introduced by the senator.

''It is profoundly disheartening that an innocent officer and citizen of Nigeria had to sacrifice his life due to the political misconduct and ignorance exhibited by individuals who should know better.

The group added that:

''The death of this dedicated officer was entirely avoidable. If the APC candidate had conducted himself with the civility and respect expected from someone in his position, this incident might have been averted.''

Shaibu dumps PDP, returns to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shaibu returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin City on Saturday, July 20.

Shaibu said the homeboys, are ready to win back Edo state through the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

He added that he and other prominent members of the PDP Legacy Group rejoined APC to add value to the party

