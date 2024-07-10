Primate Elijah Ayodele has claimed he had a revelation that the embattled Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, was ordained to rule the emirate

Ayodele maintained that the warring parties in the state must accept Sanusi for their growth, prosperity and success

The cleric further revealed that there would be a revolution that would relegate the traditional system to the background

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, has made a revelation about the former CBN governor and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

According to Primate Ayodele, God has ordained Sanusi to rule Kano for the state's growth, prosperity, and success.

God ordained Sanusi to rule Kano Emirate - Primate Ayodele Photo Credit: @primate_ayodele, @masarautarkano

Source: Twitter

How Sanusi II was reinstated as Kano Emir

Recall that Sanusi II was deposed by the immediate past governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, and reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Governor Yusuf also sacked Aminu Ado Bayero to prepare for Sanusi's reinstallation.

The development, however, landed the parties in court and caused chaos as Bayero challenged the governor's authority in court.

The Guardian reported that the cleric made this known in a chat with journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, July 9. Ayodele said he is speaking as a prophet of God despite not being a Muslim.

Ayodele reveals plan to silence traditional rulers

Primate Ayodele also warned that Nigeria's traditional institutions are facing a crisis, adding that the government plans to silence them and gain power.

He predicted that a special reform that would relegate the traditional institutions, including Emirs, Obas, Ezes, and kings, to the background.

The primate urged traditional leaders to come together and work as a team to sustain the strength of the traditional institutions in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele's revelation and warnings suggest that significant changes are ahead for Kano and the traditional institution in Nigeria, emphasizing the need for unity and cooperation among leaders.

Sanusi vs Bayero: Court bars lawyers involved

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kano state high court ordered lawyers in the royal tussle between Bayero and Sanusi not to grant media interview.

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the court ordered lawyers involved to refrain from media interviews before and after her judgment.

The judge's order came before the court went on recess to consider her verdict on the royal tussle before her.

