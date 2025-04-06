Two India-bound brothers have been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos state

NDLEA officers arrested the two brothers with 5kg of cocaine concealed in walls of their suitcases

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared more details about the arrest and that of others

Ikeja, Lagos state - Two brothers, John Abugu, 43, and Kenneth Abugu, 31, have been arrested with 5kg of cocaine concealed in walls of their suitcases at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested the two brothers while attempting to board a flight to India on Thursday, 3rd April 2025.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, explained that the suspects were arrested following the proactive processing of credible intelligence.

Babafemi made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, April 6, 2025, via the NDLEA X handle, @ndlea_nigeria.

According to the statement, NDLEA officers discovered whitish powdery substances, later confirmed to be cocaine, on the walls of their bags.

Babafemi said the brothers claimed they were travelling to India for medical treatment.

The NDLEA officers also intercepted a 20-year-old Ghanaian-British man, Parker Darren Hazekia Osei, with 36 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 19.40kgs packed in a giant traveling bag.

“The suspect who claims he is a student of Computer Science at East London University, UK, was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, at the E-arrival hall of the Lagos airport.

“In his statement, the techie claims he lives with his parents in the UK but left London about a week ago for Bangkok, where he picked up the illicit drug consignment to deliver in Nigeria.”

