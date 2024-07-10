President Bola Tinubu's minister for women's affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has said she is no slave to anybody

The minister made the comment in an argument with Reps committee member Marie Ebikake, who accused her of running a one-man show at her ministry

Uju Kennedy was being questioned by the House committee over corruption allegations levelled against her and the ministry relating to contract awards

President Bola Tinubu's minister of women's affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has been seen in a viral video having a heated argument with the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development.

Kafilat Ogbara, the committee's chairperson, summoned the minister to investigate alleged corruption in her ministry.

Tinubu's minister fight lawmakers in trending video Photo Credit: @BarrUjuKennedy, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, the investigation centred on the alleged diversion of N1.5 billion meant for contractor payments.

Why Reps question women's affairs ministry

It was reported that some contractors petitioned the committee, claiming non-payment for executed contracts.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The hearing quickly became a shouting match, with both sides trading accusations.

Committee members questioned the minister about releasing funds from the Accountant-General's office.

Marie Ebikake, a committee member, accused the minister of sidelining ministry staff and described Kennedy-Ohanenye's administration as a "one man's show".

How Tinubu's minister reacts to allegations

In a swift response, the minister took exception to the allegations, demanding a withdrawal of the statement.

She said:

“I take exception. I don’t like this allegation. I am no slave to anybody,” Kennedy-Ohanenye said.

“She should withdraw that statement she said about me. It is not fair here. It is a trap, but I am not going to jump into it. I fear nothing… nothing!!”

The chairperson cautioned the minister against interrupting while a member was speaking. The tense exchange continued, with both sides refusing to back down in the viral video.

See the video here:

Reps order women minister to appear

Earlier, the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development summoned Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye to appear on Tuesday regarding the ministry's outstanding debt of N1.5 billion to contractors.

Legit.ng reported that the committee has mandated that the Ministry of Women's Affairs halt all 2024 contract processes until the whereabouts of the funds are clarified.

Source: Legit.ng