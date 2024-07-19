Philip Shaibu, the reinstated deputy governor of Edo state, has disclosed that his mind is no longer with the PDP

Shaibu said he had not yet joined the APC officially, adding that his body and soul are already with the ruling party in the country

The reinstated deputy governor made this known barely 24 hours after he survived an assassination attempt

Philip Shaibu, the reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, has revealed that he is an unofficial member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) barely 24 hours after surviving assassination attack in the state.

Shaibu stated that the only reason he remains in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is that he has not officially defected to the APC.

Shaibu said he will soon join the APC officially

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Shaibu made this statement on Arise TV's morning show, where he explained that his spirit had already left the PDP.

Shaibu emphasized that he is free to support any candidate he chooses, even though he is still a member of the PDP.

Edo 2024: Shaibu expresses commitment to APC

He acknowledged that it may seem like he has one leg in the APC and one in the PDP but clarified that he is fully committed to the APC.

Shaibu alleged that he has tried to contact his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, numerous times but has been ignored.

He claimed to have called Obaseki 111 times without getting a response and has since stopped trying to contact him.

What was Shaibu impeached as deputy governor?

Shaibu was impeached by the State House of Assembly on April 8, 2024, but was reinstated on Wednesday after a court ruling declared his impeachment unjust.

A police officer was killed on Thursday when mobs attacked the convoy of Shaibu and APC governorship candidate Monday Okpebholo in Benin, the state capital.

Shaibu and Okpebholo had arrived at the Benin Airport to a warm welcome from supporters before the attack occurred.

