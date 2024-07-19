The reinstated Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu has made his first set of appointments on Friday, July 19

Shaibu reappointed Kingsley Ehigiamusor, as his Chief of Staff and Musa Ebomhiana, as his Chief Press Secretary

He also appointed four Senior Special Assistants and two Special Assistants, stating that all the appointments are with immediate effect

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - The reinstated deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has reappointed Kingsley Ehigiamusor, as his Chief of Staff and Musa Ebomhiana, as his Chief Press Secretary.

Shaibu also appointed Emmanuel Akhaba, Charles Olubayo, Mustapha Lawal-Omokpe and Matthias Akhanemhe as Senior Special Assistants.

According to Vanguard, this was disclosed in a statement issued by Ebomhiana on Friday, July 19.

Spokesperson to Shaibu said all the appointments are with immediate effect.

Others reappointed are Obinson Akhenoba and Robert Ojele as Special Assistants.

However, the Edo state commissioner for Information and Communication, Chris Nehikhare, said Shaibu was out to cause a crisis in the state, The Punch reports.

Nehikhare said Marvellous Omobayo remains Edo deputy governor while declaring Shaibu’s appointment as fake.

“It is clear that the impeached deputy governor is hell-bent on creating chaos in the State, but the Edo State Government is resolved to put his antics in check and ensure that the state continues to run smoothly."

Legit.ng recalls that Shaibu survived an assassination attack in Benin City on Thursday, July 18.

Shaibu, who was being accompanied by the APC governorship candidate in the September governorship election in the state, was attacked at the airport road.

The attack happened barely 24 hours after the court reverted his sacking as the deputy governor of the state.

Shaibu hints at dumping PDP for APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shaibu disclosed that his mind is no longer with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shaibu said he had not yet joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) officially, adding that his body and soul are already with the ruling party in the country.

The reinstated deputy governor made this known barely 24 hours after he survived an assassination attempt

