The new national minimum wage, salary of Nigerian workers, has been pegged by the federal government at N70,000

President Tinubu announced this on Thursday, July 18, after meeting with the organised labour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, lauded Tinubu's action and spoke on the new national minimum wage bill

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has assured that the House will take expedited action on the new national minimum wage bill once it receives it from the executive arm of the government.

Reps speaker Hon. Abbas Tajudeen reacts as Tinubu and labour agree on N70,000 as the minimum wage bill. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

70k new minimum wage: Reps hail Tinubu

He gave this assurance as he hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for agreeing to pay Nigerian workers N70,000.

As reported by Vanguard, the Speaker noted that President Tinubu’s action has shown that he is a compassionate and empathic leader who cares about the welfare of the citizens.

In a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Speaker Abbas, said:

“This significant agreement with organised labour reflects the President’s profound understanding, and sensitivity to the challenges facing Nigerian workers, aligning seamlessly with his Renewed Hope agenda.”

Speaking further, Abbas said the new national minimum wage would go a long way in ameliorating the plight of average Nigerians.

“I am elated by the action of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the minimum wage. He has demonstrated good leadership by acceding to a national minimum wage of N70,000.

“President Tinubu’s proactive approach in addressing the pressing issues within the labour sector is commendable. His acceptance to also meet the demands of university unions concerning unpaid salaries further demonstrates his unwavering commitment to fostering a fair and just working environment for all Nigerians.”

NLC threatens nationwide strike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Joe Ajaero's led NLC expressed concern over the unpaid salaries of some of its member unions in the education sector.

The labour union vowed to embark on a nationwide strike if the four months' salaries withheld by the government were not paid to members of its sister union, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

This is after the police stopped the SSANU and its sister union, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, from embarking on a nationwide protest.

Source: Legit.ng