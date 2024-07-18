Hon. Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has defended Senator Ali Ndume's removal as Senate chief whip

Agbese also revealed that the 10th National Assembly is working closely with President Bola Tinubu to rebuild the trust of Nigerians

The lawmaker said the House's decision to cut their salaries by 50% demonstrates their solidarity with Nigerians and their willingness to make sacrifices

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering activities of the National and State Assemblies

Abuja, FCT—Hon. Philip Agbese, deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, has defended Senator Ali Ndume's removal as Senate chief whip, stating that it is a standard parliamentary practice worldwide.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, July 18, urged Ndume to embrace teamwork and collaboration rather than seeking to divide and distract the government from its reforms.

Philip Agbese, House of Reps deputy spokesman, said Senator Ali Ndume's removal as Senate chief whip is a standard parliamentary practice worldwide. Photo credits: @honphilipagbese, @Malindume

Source: Twitter

NASS working with Tinubu, says Agbese

Agbese added that the 10th National Assembly is working closely with President Bola Tinubu to rebuild the trust of Nigerians.

The lawmaker described the relationship between the president and parliament as "strong, cordial, and wonderful," adding that it is a working partnership reviewed regularly to ensure the needs of Nigerians are being addressed.

Why we cut our salaries by 50%

Speaking further, Agbese said the House's decision to cut their salaries by 50% demonstrates their solidarity with Nigerians and their willingness to make sacrifices to support the nation's economic hardship and hunger.

He said this was born out of patriotism and the exceptional leadership of the House, led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

“Mr President feels the pains of our constituents as if they all live in the house with him," Agbese emphasised.

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture's recent reforms to address hunger and food security are a testament to President Tinubu's commitment to the nation's growth and development.

He said the 10th National Assembly has supported the president's Renewed Hope Agenda, passing landmark bills and resolutions that have positively impacted Nigerians' lives.

Agbese assured Nigerians that President Tinubu and the National Assembly would not fail the nation and would continue working together to address the country's challenges.

Bill seeking 6-year single term for president scales first reading

In another development, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, July 17, the House of Representatives passed the first reading of a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution to establish a single six-year term for the president, state governors, and local government area chairmen.

This change is intended to reduce the waste associated with the current four-year election cycle.

Source: Legit.ng