A viral image shows Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi governor's alleged new mansion, 'secretly constructed' amid the current hardship in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the claim is false as findings revealed that the image in question has been online since 2020

Contrary to speculations, the picture shows the entrance to an estate that belongs to a prominent real estate business firm in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance issues.

Bauchi, Bauchi state -An image circulating online claims Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed built a secret mansion.

Taking to the social networking site, Facebook, several users shared similar narratives with an image of a big house still under construction.

Bala Mohammed has been serving as governor of Bauchi state since 2019. Photo credit: @NigeriaNdc, @andruyeung

They said the tower was the new residence of the governor who is also the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors' forum.

One post partly reads:

“NOW TRENDING: This is not an International AIRPORT or HOTEL. It is allegedly the residence of the GOVERNOR of Bauchi State, His EXCELLENCY Bala MOHAMMED, and is under construction.

"Truly, we are being led by beasts in human flesh.”

The claim can also be seen here and here. It has also found its way to WhatsApp, an instant messaging application.

Because many internet users believe the claim, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, decided to verify it.

Following its scrutiny, Dubawa discovered that the viral image used to depict the governor’s asset has been online since 2020.

The media platform stated that the photograph was taken during the construction of the main entrance to an estate located at Simawa, a few kilometres away from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) campground in Ogun state.

The property named 'Cape Town' is the Phase III extension of an estate belonging to Adron Homes and Properties, a popular real estate company in Nigeria.

Therefore, the claim that Mohammed is secretly building a mansion is false.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Mohammed of the PDP as the governor of Bauchi state.

This comes as the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Sadique Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state's governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, for lacking merit.

