Bauchi state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has terminated the appointment of his chief security adviser, Ahmed Chiroma, with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement signed by Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the governor's special adviser on media and publicity.

Tribune reported that in a letter signed by Barr. Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim, the secretary to the Bauchi state government, Chiroma was directed to hand over the affairs of his office to the chief security officer (CSO) to the governor.

The governor thanked Chiroma for his services to the state and notified the public of the development.

Muhammed contests PDP presidential ticket

Governor Mohammed is a prominent figure in Nigeria's leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He contested for the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 elections.

After losing the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, Muhammad contested for the party's governorship ticket in the state and won re-election.

He was first elected in 2019 under the platform of the PDP and assumed office on May 29, 2019. Prior to his emergence as governor, he served as senator representing Bauchi South from 2007 to 2015.

Muhammad has implemented various development projects in Bauchi state, focusing on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

He has also prioritised security and has taken measures to address the challenges of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Governor Bala's commissioner dies in road accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that the governor lost his commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam.

Jalam died alongside his driver while travelling to his hometown in Jalam in Dambam LGA of the state.

In a statement on Sunday, June 2, the governor expressed his sympathy with the deceased's family.

