The embattled former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele has faced a major setback regarding his case with the EFCC

The court on Tuesday ruled against Emefiele's request to the UK for a medical check-up, for failure to tender and invitation and prove his ailment cannot be treated in Nigeria

The court's ruling came after the EFCC on Monday, July 8, confirmed it filed a counter-affidavit, contesting Emefiele's request

On Tuesday, July 16, a High Court, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) division, rejected an application by former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, for permission to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for a medical check-up.

Court: Why Emefiele can't travel abroad

In a ruling delivered by the presiding judge on Tuesday, Justice Hamza Muazu, held among others, that Emefiele failed to supply sufficient materials to show that the medical trip was essential and unavoidable.

As reported by The Nation, Justice Muazu found that while Emefiele claimed he was invited to travel to the UK for medical attention, he failed to tender a copy of the invitation in court.

The judge also found that Emefiele did not show that his ailment could not be attended to in the country.

Court, EFCC blocked Emefiele's request

Recall that Emefiele had requested permission from the FCT high court in Abuja to travel abroad for medical treatment.

His lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, highlighted the pending application during Tuesday’s proceedings but did not disclose the specific destination.

But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, July 8, opposed Emefiele's application.

In a counter-affidavit, Muhammad Abbas Omeiza, the prosecution counsel, told the court that there was no medical report before the court showing Emefiele’s ailment profile.

Omeiza said there was no evidence to support the claim that Emefiele’s ailment could not be treated in Nigeria.

Emefiele loses N12bn property

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal high court in Lagos ordered the permanent forfeiture of properties worth over N11.14 billion and N1.04 billion allegedly belonging to former CBN Governor Emefiele to the federal government.

The properties, located in upscale areas of Abuja, were suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

The court's order was made following a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

