The Anti-bunkering Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service seized 13,750 gallons of petrol in Ogun State

The coordinator of the anti-bunkering unit said that the shipments were halted at multiple points around the state

He said that the officers' accomplishments showed their perseverance and determination

Within three days, the Nigeria Customs Service's Anti-bunkering Unit announced that it had intercepted 13,750 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in Ogun State.

According to Husseini Ejibunnu, Coordinator of the NCS's Anti-bunkering Unit, who made this revelation Friday while speaking to reporters in Lagos, the shipments were stopped in several locations throughout the state.

He said that the seized gasoline had a duty-paid value of N13.2 million.

“We seized a total of 760 jerrycans in 25 litres each equivalent to 18, 750 litres with duty paid value of N13.2m within three days in Ogun State.”

He claimed that the officers' successes demonstrated their tenacity and willpower to achieve their objectives.

He stated,

“It was a three-day operation, the first one was done at Imeko, the second on was carried out at Owode, and the third was conducted at Ijowun.”

Some of the seizures were brought to the FOU, Zone A, according to Ejibunnu.

The coordinator revealed that nine vehicles that were utilised for transportation had also been seized.

“Seven of the vehicles are now in Lagos, while two are parked at Abeokuta,” he explained.

According to Ejibunnu in a Punch report, no suspects were taken into custody during the most recent operation, but two were arrested in the previous ones.

He vowed that the recovered automobiles would be used to find any culprits who ran away from the scene.

He revealed that Wale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of Customs, was assembling a legal team to handle every case that went to court.

The interception, according to the previous CAC in command of FOU Zone A, demonstrated the unit's steadfast support of the service's aims and programs for the greater good of our country.

According to Ejibunnu, the CGC established the unit to ensure that Nigerians fully benefit from the deregulation of fuel prices, which is in accordance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's agenda.

He continued by saying that the unit's operations encompassed every service zone.

