Former CBN Governor Emefiele Appeals Court to Allow Him Travel Abroad, Gives Reason
- Former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele has requested permission from the FCT High Court in Abuja to travel abroad
- His lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, highlighted the pending application during Tuesday’s proceedings but did not disclose the specific destination
- Emefiele faces 20 charges, including conspiracy, forgery, and obtaining approximately $6.23 million under false pretences
FCT, Abuja-Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele has requested permission from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja to travel abroad amid ongoing corruption charges.
The former governor hinged the need to travel abroad on his need for a medical check-up.
During the proceedings on Tuesday, June 25, Emefiele’s lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, highlighted the pending application to the trial judge.
As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Burkaa did not disclose the specific destination or the nature of Emefiele’s medical condition.
Emefiele’s application also seeks the release of his passport to facilitate the trip.
However, the judge, Mu’azu, scheduled the hearing for Monday, July 8, as reported by Premium Times.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecuting body, has yet to comment on the application and can either oppose it, support it, or remain indifferent.
Charges against Emiefele
Emefiele is charged with 20 amended counts, including conferring corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and obtaining approximately $6.23 million under false pretences.
These charges come after his nearly decade-long tenure as CBN governor and his removal from office by President Bola Tinubu last June.
Emefiele’s trial continues
Meanwhile, the former CBN governor’s $6.23 million corruption trial proceeded on Tuesday, with the EFCC presenting two additional prosecution witnesses.
The seventh prosecution witness, Michael Agboro, testified on Monday, June 24, asserting that Emefiele, during his tenure as CBN governor, awarded contracts to companies owned by his wife and brother-in-law, as reported by PM News.
During Tuesday’s session, the prosecution, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Rotimi Oyedepo, introduced the eighth and ninth witnesses.
The eighth witness, Umar Abba Tilde, is a compliance officer with Zenith Bank.
The ninth witness, Abibiya Ockiya-Ogeleye, is a lawyer with A&A Legal Consociate, which provided legal services to Architekun Nigeria Limited, a company contracted by the CBN and allegedly owned by Emefiele’s wife, Margaret Emefiele, and her brother, Jonathan Omoile.
The prosecution has brought 20 charges against Emefiele, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to obtain money under false pretences, and obtaining money under false pretences during his tenure as the CBN governor.
Ex-CBN gov Emefiele loses N12bn property
Meanwhile, in another report, the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of properties worth over N11.14 billion and N1.04 billion allegedly belonging to former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele to the federal government.
Legit.ng reported that the properties were suspected to have been acquired with the proceeds of unlawful activities.
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke issued the final forfeiture order on Friday, June 21, after considering a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by counsel Chineye Okezie.
