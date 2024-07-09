Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele has suffered a major setback regarding his request

The court has fixed a date to rule on Emefiele's application for permission to travel abroad for medical treatment, but the EFCC filed a counter-affidavit, contesting the request

Dele Oyewale, head of media and publicity for the EFCC, confirmed the development via a statement and shared further details

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has countered an application filed by the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, for the release of his international passport.

Recall that Emefiele had requested permission from the FCT High Court in Abuja to travel abroad for medical treatement.

His lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, highlighted the pending application during Tuesday’s proceedings but did not disclose the specific destination.

EFCC blocks Emefiele’s request for medical trip abroad

But the EFCC on Monday, July 8, opposed Emefiele's application, The Punch reported.

In a counter-affidavit, Muhammad Abbas Omeiza, the prosecution counsel, told the court on Monday that there is no medical report before the court showing Emefiele’s ailment profile, Leadership reported.

Omeiza said there is no evidence to support the claim that Emefiele’s ailment could not be treated in Nigeria.

As reported by The Cable, Dele Oyewale, head of media and publicity for the EFCC, disclosed this on Monday, in Abuja via a statement.

“Omeiza further noted that Emefiele deposited his passport with the court as part of the fulfilment of his bail conditions, arguing that releasing it to him would amount to the court varying his bail conditions, “ the statement added.

Oyewale noted that the EFCC’s lawyer also argued that Emefiele was a flight risk.

