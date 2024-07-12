The embattled former minister of power, Saleh Mamman, who collapsed in court on Thursday, has received a temporary bail

High Court in Abuja granted Mamman N10bn bail with specific conditions on Friday, barely a day after sending him to the Kuje correctional centre

Interestingly, Justice James Omotosho, who delivered the ruling on Friday morning, held that Mamman will remain in prison until he meets the bail conditions

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Friday, the former minister of power, Saleh Mamman, who was remanded in prison custody over his alleged complicity in a N33 billion fraud, secured bail from the Federal High Court, Abuja division.

The former minister of power, Saleh Mamman, has been granted N10bn bail.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that Mamman is standing trial on a 12-count charge of money laundering offences.

In a lead judgement delivered by Justice James Omotosho, the court granted the defendant Mamman, bail of N10 billion with two sureties in the like sum, Vanguard reported.

Saleh Mamman: The court bail conditions

According to the report, the court held that the sureties must be owners of landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with a minimum valuation of N750 million.

It ordered the sureties to submit their three-year tax clearance certificate and depose to an affidavit of means, adding that both the defendant and the sureties must submit certified copies of their bank statements with their recent passport photographs.

Embattled ex-minister's passport seized

More so, the trial judge ordered the defendant to surrender his international passport to the registrar of the court.

He held that the registrar must verify all the documents before the defendant is released from custody.

In the alternative, the court said the sureties could submit a bank guarantee or bond in the sum of N10bn.

Interestingly, the court also held that the defendant should remain in prison custody, pending the perfection of all the bail conditions.

The case was subsequently adjourned until September 25 for a hearing.

Ex-Minister Mamman collapses in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the arraignment of Saleh Mamman, former Minister of Power under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, was postponed due to his health issues.

The EFCC has filed a 12-count money laundering charge against Mamman, accusing him of laundering N33 billion.

Despite collapsing earlier, Mamman assured the court he was fit to proceed with the arraignment.

