President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been commended for fighting for the local government autonomy up to the Supreme Court

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the move goes beyond the legal and institutional move, but a cultural shift

The Kwara-born lawyer then called for political education of the locals to better understand the local government practice as well as their roles

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe has commended the move by the federal government to challenge the 36 governors on the autonomy of local government at the Supreme Court.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Igbonla-born legal icon called for more political education of the citizens about the local government administration and politics.

Anifowoshe speaks on local government practices in Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

LG Autonomy: Anifowoshe laments governors' influence

She lamented that the governors had, over time, undermined the operations of local governments in the country by controlling their finances and affecting their growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The legal icon said:

"The recent move by the Federal Government to take the governors to court over local government autonomy is a welcome and significant development. It signals a strong commitment from the highest executive arm of the Nigerian Government to uphold judicial decisions and reinforce the principles of democracy, which are essential for good governance at all levels. This step underscores the critical role of the judiciary in promoting accountability and ensuring that power is not concentrated in the hands of a few but is distributed in a manner that benefits the broader society.

"For too long, the autonomy of local governments in Nigeria has been undermined by state governors who, in many instances, have maintained tight control over local government funds and administration. This has stifled the growth and development of local communities, leading to inefficiencies and a lack of responsiveness to the needs of the people. By challenging this status quo, the Federal Government is advocating for a more decentralized and participatory form of governance, which is crucial for the nation’s overall development.

"Restructuring and prosperity of any nation fundamentally begin at the grassroots level. Local governments are the closest tier of government to the people; they play a pivotal role in delivering essential services, promoting local economic development, and fostering community engagement. When local governments are empowered and function autonomously, they can more effectively address local issues, mobilize community resources, and implement policies that reflect the specific needs and aspirations of their constituencies."

LG Autonomy described as cultural shift

According to Barrister Anifowoshe, bringing to life the local government operation in Nigeria goes beyond institutional and legal moves but requires cultural shifts from the norms. She told Legit.ng:

"Revitalizing the local government system in Nigeria is imperative. It requires not just legal and institutional reforms but also a cultural shift in how governance is perceived and practiced. The move to court is a crucial step in this direction, but it must be supported by sustained efforts to educate and mobilize citizens around the importance of local government autonomy. Public support is essential to ensure that this initiative is not just a legal battle but a broader movement towards genuine grassroots empowerment.

"Moreover, the financial independence of local governments is vital. The practice of governors controlling local government allocations has led to the stifling and starvation of local administrations, leaving them unable to perform their functions effectively. Ensuring that local governments have direct access to their funds will enable them to plan and execute development projects, pay salaries, and maintain infrastructure without undue interference. This financial autonomy will also encourage accountability and transparency at the local level, as local officials will be directly answerable to their constituents.

"For this initiative to succeed, it requires the support of every Nigerian who believes in the principles of democracy and good governance. By championing the cause of local government autonomy, we can collectively work towards a more prosperous, equitable, and just Nigeria where power truly belongs to the people and development is driven from the grassroots up."

Source: Legit.ng