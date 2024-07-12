Tension as Tinubu Reportedly Sacks Buhari's in-Law, Ex-CDS Irabor's Wife, Details Emerge
- President Bola Tinubu has allegedly sacked Ahmed Halilu, an uncle to Aisha Buhari, the former first lady of Nigeria
- Halilu was the Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM), appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022
- The former president's in-law was reportedly sacked along with four other executing of the printing company, including Victoria Irabor, wife to ex-CDS Lucky Irabor
President Bola Tinubu has ordered the removal of Ahmed Halilu, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc (NSPM), the brother of the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
Halilu was appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2022.
Tinubu sacked four executives
In an exclusive report, Premium Times said four other company executives, Ado Danjuma, Chris Orewa, Tunji Kazeem, and Victoria Irabor, have also been removed.
Victoria Irabor is married to Lucky Irabor, the former Chief of Defence Staff who allegedly shielded former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele from arrest in 2023.
Abubakar Minjibir, Executive Director of Operations (Abuja factory), has been asked to act as Managing Director in the interim.
Why Tinubu might have sacked Buhari's in-law
The reason for the removal is unclear, but it came after special investigator Jim Obazee had reported on the CBN's affairs under the Buhari administration.
The report highlighted NSPM's role in the controversial currency redesign policy implemented by Emefiele.
Emefiele had contracted De La Rue to redesign the currency, which led to a shortage of currency in the country.
The NSPM was then tasked with printing the redesigned currency but failed to deliver it adequately.
The report added that the company shakeup may be related to the investigation into the currency redesign policy and its aftermath.
Tinubu speaks about minimum wage
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has posited that the government and the organised private sector cannot pay more than N62,000 as a minimum wage.
However, the president appealed to the union that the minimum wage could be reviewed in two or three years rather than every five years if the law can be amended.
The meeting between Tinubu and the labour leaders was then adjourned to next week, Thursday, July 18.
