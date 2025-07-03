A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience with a man whom she met after boarding a public bus

In the video, the man who was sitting in front of her turned back and tried to force her to dial her number on his phone

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady's funny encounter on public transport has left social media users reacting in the comments section.

The incident, which was captured on video, showed a man making unwanted advances towards her on a bus.

Bus passenger insists on getting phone number of lady sitting behind him. Photo credit: @favourchisom799/TikTok, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Lady shares experience with male passenger

The video was shared by TikTok user @favourchisom799, who gave a brief narration of what transpired.

According to her, the man who was seated in front of her had suddenly turned around and attempted to persuade her to enter her phone number into his device.

The video showed the man refusing to give up on his mission to get her mobile number despite being ignored.

"POV: I entered a public transport and this guy started moving funny. He was forcing me o," the video's caption read.

Lady who boarded public bus posts video of disturbing encounter with male passenger. Photo credit: @favourchisom799/TikTok.

Reactions trail lady's experience with passenger

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Alexa hairelegance said:

"Phone wey u go collect strone for front."

@Oma said:

"Phone way you go collect troway pass window."

@Ada mazi Orji said:

"You for collect the phone then put am for your bag, carry am dey do touch light for night."

@Sylvia> said:

"You for carry the phone put inside your bag and get down the next junction."

@MJ said:

"Naso I enter bus to iyanaiba the driver no gree give me change say make i wait, we reach the man talk say make i give am my no first."

@Nmesoma reacted:

"I go collect the phone from him then put am inside my hand bag."

@RUQOUYAH said:

"Phone wey I go collect put am for bag con do eye like say nothing happen."

@oluwaferanmi.2203 said:

"You for collect the phone zip your bag so them go ask wetin sup if everything later scatter."

@Black mamba commented:

"This one you carry Nivea for bag. E be like you jux dey come from one side oh."

@Beekhaycreative said:

"Wat a loss for u a rich prince pretendinq to be poor lookinq for real love. You better find am qo."

@Damzee added:

"Phone wey I go collect comot him SIM card give him and put the phone inside my bag."

@TAIWO_001 said:

"I go collect d phone and put it inside my bag then do as if nothing is going on Phone eee ti lo niyen."

See the post below:

Lady shares her encounter on public bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video showing her recent hilarious experience after boarding a public bus.

In the video, she was amused when she noticed how a fellow passenger had saved her lover's number in her phone.

