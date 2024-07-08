The Nigeria Youths For Atiku (NYFA) support group reaffirms its belief in former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar's transformative vision for Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Youths For Atiku (NYFA), a support group for former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, maintains its belief in his transformative vision for the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 7, the group's Director of Publicity, Dare Dada, called on Nigerians to support the Waziri of Adamawa and unite behind him for the 2027 presidential election.

group drums support of Atiku Abubakar ahead of 2027 election

Source: Facebook

Dada highlighted that the 2023 PDP Presidential candidate is a non-tribalistic Nigerian who is deeply committed to the nation's unity.

He asserted that Abubakar's presidency would put an end to the economic hardships currently plaguing the country.

Dada emphasized the need for the nation to overcome policy inconsistencies and wastage that hinder prosperity.

He concluded by noting that Abubakar's extensive experience in both private and public sectors uniquely positions him to govern the country effectively, Daily Nigerian reported.

According to Dada, Abubakar strongly advocates for greater devolution of powers to states and local governments, stating that the current structure is not conducive to Nigeria's prosperity.

He said:

"We have previously urged the former Vice-President to run for the presidency in 2027. This appeal is based on the belief that he is the sole candidate capable of challenging and defeating the APC-led government."

However, in another appeal, the Niger Delta Integrity and Justice, NDIJ, canvassed support for former president Dr Goodluck Jonathan as President and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, as Vice-President in 2027, Vanguard reported.

