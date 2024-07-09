The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged governors in Nigeria to treat state legislatures as partners in progress, rather than appendages of the executive

The Lagos State House of Assembly has reiterated the importance of collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of government, urging governors to recognize state legislatures as equal partners in the development of their respective states.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day of Parliamentarism, Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, emphasised that the legislature is the bedrock of democracy and essential for good governance.

Lagos Speaker urges the National Assembly to ensure and safeguard parliament's independence. Image: Lagos House of Assembly

Source: Original

He called on the National Assembly to criminalise any actions that undermine the independence of the parliament.

Obasa highlighted the crucial role of the legislature in lawmaking, motions, and resolutions, stating:

"Without the parliament, there is no democracy." He also urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to recognize the contributions of past speakers to the state's growth and development.

Lawmakers support Speaker stance

Lawmakers in the House echoed Obasa's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the legislature in bridging the gap between the people and government.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu noted:

"Democracy is all about the parliament. There is no gap between the parliament and the people."

Hon. Desmond Elliot stressed that the input of the parliament is essential for any state's progress, while Hon. Sa'ad Olumoh described parliamentarians as stabilizers of the polity who deserve recognition.

Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu suggested that the House consider joining the Inter-Parliamentary Union to further strengthen its role in governance.

The lawmakers' call for a more collaborative approach to governance comes as Nigeria celebrates the International Day of Parliamentarism.

