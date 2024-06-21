The PDP executive members in Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo state, have denied the claim of expelling Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama

Chairman Prince Kingsley Eleme, Secretary Obadigie Jesuorobo, and 12 other members denied the report that allies of Governor Godwin Obaseki expelled the former lawmaker

Eleme-led group said those who carried out the expulsion were a faceless group who might have infiltrated the party through the backdoor

The executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, have denied expelling Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a former representative of Oredo constituency in the House of Representatives and a past governorship aspirant on the PDP platform.

The Ward 2 PDP executive, represented by Chairman Prince Kingsley Eleme, Secretary Obadigie Jesuorobo, and 12 other members, dismissed the alleged expulsion by allies of Governor Godwin Obaseki as laughable, null, void, and an exaggerated farce.

PDP denies expelling ex-Reps member Photo Credit: @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

According to Tribune, the exco clarified that they had not discussed or carried out any such action, attributing the claim to a faceless group that might have infiltrated the party through the backdoor.

List of PDP members allegedly suspended in Edo

On Wednesday, June 19, the Edo State Working Committee (SWC) of PDP claimed to have expelled, with immediate effect, the party's national vice chairman, south-south, Chief Dan Orbih, who is the immediate Edo Chairman of PDP, for alleged anti-party activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A former Edo deputy governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, and the immediate representative of the Oredo constituency of Edo state in the House of Representatives (Ogbeide-Ihama) were also expelled from the PDP with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.

Edo Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ogie Vasco, disclosed that the SWC meeting was attended by nine members at the party’s state secretariat on Airport Road, Benin.

Edo PDP suspends ex-lawmakers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP expelled Omoregie Ogbiede-Ihama, the former lawmaker representing the Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to Lawrence Aguebor, the Oredo PDP Ward II chairman, a committee was set up, but the former lawmaker refused to appear before the committee or respond to calls and messages.

Omoregie Ogbiede-Ihama was suspended over alleged anti-party activities following a unanimous endorsement of the committee's recommendation.

Source: Legit.ng