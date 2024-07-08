The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, is my friend and brother, and I have known him for many years. He is not a liar or a propagandist; he is a man of honour and conviction, and I have the deepest respect for him.

He has spoken extensively on the Samoa issue and assured Nigerians that there is no provision in the agreement that requires favourable consideration or concessions for same-sex marriages or gay men and gay women. His word is enough for me, and I believe him.

The evil that has overwhelmed Europe and the West when it comes to sodomy and ungodly and unnatural sexual relations and marriages between people of the same sex or between people and animals shall not enter Nigeria. Neither do I believe that the Tinubu administration nor, indeed, anyone in our political class or ruling political elite would tolerate it.

We are a nation under God and a people that adheres strictly to Christian and Muslim values. Unlike others, we are not a nation of closet Satanists and devil worshippers, and we have not lost our ability to determine what is godly and ungodly.

We will NEVER legitimise or allow the scourge of state-sponsored sodomy, same-sex marriage in our country, and neither will we bow to the will of the Western powers when it comes to this matter. We may have many challenges, and we may not have their money or power, but what we do have is our faith and our God.

