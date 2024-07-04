Ex-President Buhari's media aide, Bashir Ahmad, has clarified that the $150bn Samoa Deal signed by the Tinubu government doesn't mean Nigeria has legalised same-sex marriage

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has clarified that the $150bn Samoa deal signed by the Bola Tinubu government does not mean Nigeria will allow same-sex marriage or relationships.

The former presidential aide maintained that Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) remained illegal in Nigeria. He stressed that Nigeria has not legalised LGBTQ rights, adding that the country has laws that criminalise same-sex relationships.

Ahmad recalled that in January 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan signed a bill into law that makes same-sex relationships illegal.

Penalty for LGBT advocacy in Nigeria

According to him, the law imposes harsh penalties, including up to 14 years in prison, for those found guilty of engaging in same-sex relationships or activities.

He said that the law also bans gay marriage, same-sex "amorous relationships", and membership in gay rights groups.

The former presidential aide noted that Western countries, including the United States, widely criticised the passage of this law, which had urged Nigeria to respect gay rights. Despite this pressure, Nigeria went ahead with the law, which remains in effect.

"The LGBTQ is not legalized in Nigeria. In January 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan signed into law a bill that criminalizes same-sex relationships, defying Western pressure over gay rights and provoking criticism from the United States.

"The law imposes penalties of up to 14 years in prison and bans gay marriage, same-sex 'amorous relationships,' and membership in gay rights groups."

In another tweet, the former presidential aide maintained that the deal did not mean that Nigeria is now an advocate of the LGBT.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's $150bn Samoa deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of budget and economic planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said Nigeria has signed a N150 billion Samoa agreement

The development has resulted in many knocks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration because of LGBTQ clauses allegedly attached to the agreement.t

Some Islamic clerics, rights activists, and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have rejected and condemned the move in its entiret.agreement

